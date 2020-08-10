School Board approves Back to School Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Leticia Callies homeschools her 6 children and wants to encourage parents to embrace distance learning.

"You get to be apart of the flow of the school, their education, what they are learning on a daily basis and be able to impact them in a positive way," Callies said.

Callies believes parents need to practice patience during this "new normal."

"When we take it one step at a time instead of looking too far out, that really helps, like let me just get through school today," Callies said.

Namrata Tomer has one son in school in Byron. She prefers her son go to class in-person.

"My son is the only kid at home - he was home for the first 3 months of the pandemic," Tomer said. "I don't let him go outside, meet any friends. I felt psychologically it wasn't good for him."

Tomer says it's more effective if her children learns from the professionals.

"I think it will work better if there's someone else with him and he sees a group working with him whereas if I'm trying to do it alone with him, it's a struggle," Tomer said.

During the School Board meeting - Superintendent Michael Muñoz explained the reasoning behind the mix of in-person and distance learning.

"I believe if we open up too quickly and increase the positive cases - that's going to have a huge impact on our community - our economy - in our community and everything," Muñoz said. "There was more than just factoring what's best for our students and staff."

Graham Briggs with Olmsted County Public Health says we have to approach this situation gradually.

"We're gonna learn from dipping our toe in what the water is like," Briggs said. "Be prepared to pull it back out quickly if we have to - if everything is looking good - then we can start stepping further into it."

The District will announce Phase 2 of their Return to Learn plan Oct. 16.