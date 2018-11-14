Clear

Century High School students frustrated at lack of school pool

At the Rochester Public School Board meeting, students and faculty discussed their concerns about facilities and how they are maintaining equity and fairness in the classroom.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:37 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 11:38 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

Each school in the Rochester Public School District is required to create a plan of action to help maintain behavioral standards and integrity among students.

At the School Board meeting, Bishop Elementary School teachers presented their plan for the upcoming school year: The Second-Step Emotional Learning Curriculum. It's a learning course of study designed to help build the emotional intelligence of students.

Sierra Lindfors, a second-grade teacher at Bishop Elementary described the importance of why elementary schoolers need to start building empathy and emotional management.

"Emotions and feelings are big things and so having ways to deal with those and identify those and build in collaborative relationships really helps," Lindfors said.

Another item on the agenda was the lack of a school pool on Century High School grounds. Currently, the girls' swim team has to share the John Marshall pool with two other schools which affects their team practices. Grace Howard, a freshman at Century High, was one of those students who expressed her frustrations.

"Whenever we swim at JM, we have to deal with 2 lanes per team which is not enough," Howard said. "We have to split us center girls, there are 63 of us on the team right now which means we have to split the team in half, which means we only get half the borrowed time that other teams do."

The Task Force is looking at getting a pool for Century High School students, hopefully by the year 2022.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Image

Nation random acts of kindness day

Image

K-9 going to school

Image

City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

Image

Rochester school board updates

Image

Human trafficking awareness

Image

Family medicine week

Image

Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

Image

State rules and regulations about breeders

Image

Updated Fairground Facilities

Community Events