School board candidates lay out vision in Forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

How can the School Board ensure the best, quality education for Rochester students? Candidates shared their vision.

One question asked: What actions would you promote to level the playing field for all students - especially underprivileged ones - during the distance learning phase?

"If the student is experiencing some sort of Internet issue or they can't connect or not someone there to help them, make sure that connection is happening," Jess Garcia, a candidate for Seat 5, said.

Deborah Seelinger wants the School Board to consider utilizing our local businesses.

"Wouldn't it be great if every business could open up that's able to open up some space for students to learn or every faith community open up a space to come in and learn?" Seelinger said.

Another question: What are you going to do to help establish an anti-racism curriculum within RPS and ensure textbooks reflect actual history?

"We need to solicit input from the community, from community organizations and actively seek their input," Don Barlow, a candidate for Seat 1, said.

Mark Schleusner wants to get feedback from cultural groups.

"Soliciting feedback from other cultural groups in our community, asking them to come in and talk to our students as well," Schleusner, a candidate for Seat 5, said.

Finally, should the District continue the contract with school resource officers? If not, what alternative?

"My preference would be to have an officer who has a relationship with the school, knows the school, knows the staff," Karen MacLaughlin, a candidate for Seat 3 said.

Justin Cook disagrees.

"I remain to be convinced there's a compelling reason to have any law enforcement presence," Cook, a candidate for Seat 1, said.

RPS will have a study session on the role of school resource officers that happens Sept. 29. Visit this page to watch the full forum.