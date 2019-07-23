Clear

Heritage Preservation Commission will review re-paving

We continue to follow efforts to stop the Park Board from re-paving the track at Soldier's Field Park. "Save the Track" is now getting the Heritage Preservation Commission involved.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In 2017, Soldiers Memorial Field was designated as a "potential landmark property" restricting landowners from making changes to the property.

Since Soldiers Field is on that list, the Board will review the re-paving, potentially making it harder for Park Leadership to move forward.

One attorney and member of "Save the Track" says this is great news for their campaign.

"We're happy about this motion for a couple of reasons," Christopher Coon said. "It allows us in the general sense to take a step back and consider what's best for this property from a historical perspective and for our community going forward."

The Park Board will make its next decision regarding the track surface on August 13th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
High pressure and nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Substate baseball finals scores

Image

Charles City holds off DCG

Image

A new way to tackle homelessness

Image

Repaving the track

Image

Developing story: River City Renaissance Project

Image

Feeding the Hungry

Image

2020 Election Prep

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Electric Scooter Pilot Program

Image

Spreading Smiles at St Marys

Community Events