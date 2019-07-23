Heritage Preservation Commission will review re-paving

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In 2017, Soldiers Memorial Field was designated as a "potential landmark property" restricting landowners from making changes to the property.

Since Soldiers Field is on that list, the Board will review the re-paving, potentially making it harder for Park Leadership to move forward.

One attorney and member of "Save the Track" says this is great news for their campaign.

"We're happy about this motion for a couple of reasons," Christopher Coon said. "It allows us in the general sense to take a step back and consider what's best for this property from a historical perspective and for our community going forward."

The Park Board will make its next decision regarding the track surface on August 13th.