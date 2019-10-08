Clear
Saving the track

Tonight - Members of "Save the Track" met to raise money for a softer surface at Soldier's Field Track.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Members of "Save the Track" met to raise money at a track meet to construct a softer surface. 

This comes after the Park Board made the decision to delay accepting bids to re-pave the surface to asphalt. The goal is for "Save the Track" to raise 50,000 dollars for long-term maintenance of the track. 

From sun and 70 to winter
