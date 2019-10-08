Saving the track

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Members of "Save the Track" met to raise money at a track meet to construct a softer surface.
This comes after the Park Board made the decision to delay accepting bids to re-pave the surface to asphalt. The goal is for "Save the Track" to raise 50,000 dollars for long-term maintenance of the track.
