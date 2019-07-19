Fundraising to Save the Track

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The group now known as "Save the Track" is raising funds for a softer alternative to asphalt. Today Carroll's Corn - a gourmet popcorn store - got in on the fundraising. 25 percent of sales go to the cause. Shaun Palmer is on City Council but is also a member of the Track Club.

"You got to remember, that was a gift to the community for all Olmsted County, for all the youth to use as an athletic facility," Palmer said. "We need to keep it as what we need to be, as an athletic facility."

The Park Board is expected to decide whether or not they will repave on August 13th.