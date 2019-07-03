ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Concerned residents have joined forces and are now back where they started - at the Park Board. Members of "Save the Track" were at the meeting to give updates on where they are with their efforts, claiming once again that an asphalt track could have a negative impact on runners' health.

Now the group is fundraising while considering alternative surfaces. One member of "Save the Track" says she and her team will not give up on their advocacy.

"The Soldiers Field Track has historic value to the city but more importantly it's part of the health and wellness image of Rochester and there are just so many people that go down and use that track," Gwen Jacobson, a member of "Save the Track" said. "And we want them to be able to continue to use it. Asphalt won't make it usable for general fitness."

Save the Track will have a proposal in place for alternative surfaces and fundraising options at the next Park Board meeting.