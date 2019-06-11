Raising awareness to save the track

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

As youngsters race at All Comers Track Meet, an unseen race is underway to save the track at Soldier's Field Memorial Park. Runner John Brokken doesn't want the track paved over with asphalt.

John Brokken has been going to Soldier's Field since 1988 and says asphalt would not be a great decision.

"It's a safety issue, during the summer, it gets really hot out here, there isn't any shade and the asphalt can be 160 degrees and it's not a runnable surface," Brokken said.

He wants the track to have a soft surface and remain a central space in the community.

"It's a central space in Rochester," Brokken said. "You can come down here, you can have a picnic. You can watch your kids run. You can do anything here. The people in this whole downtown area."

Save the Track says they will keep attending meetings to get their point across.