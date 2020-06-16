Sally's opens its doors for Vice President Pence

FOREST CITY, Ia. -

Vice President Mike Pence chose to visit Sally's for lunch. The owner - Sally Larson - tells KIMT News 3 she doesn't know how she was chosen but she knows he prefers small-town homecooking like hers. She found out Saturday morning he would be visiting. She had to stock her items and sanitize her restaurant.

"He is a very down-to-earth as I would call it, I love that he has the faith," Larson said. "He visited with all my customers and they really enjoyed meeting and seeing him."

Sally tells KIMT News 3 the Vice President ordered a vegetable cheeseburger, fries and a pecan pie.