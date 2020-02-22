Clear

Salvation Army Thanks Community

After a successful holiday season, the Salvation Army is thanking volunteers and community members with a big "thank you."

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 7:16 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

In Rochester, the Salvation Army hosted a big pancake breakfast, thanking volunteers for all their work through an awards ceremony. Some volunteers were happy to spend their Saturday serving a breakfast for champions. 

"It's nice to see a smile on their face when they get a bunch of food, even though you're not getting any, it's fun still," Gabe Dozois said. 

This past holiday season - the Salvation Army raised 1.26 million dollars - the most they've ever raised in Rochester. 

