ROCHESTER, Minn. -
In Rochester, the Salvation Army hosted a big pancake breakfast, thanking volunteers for all their work through an awards ceremony. Some volunteers were happy to spend their Saturday serving a breakfast for champions.
"It's nice to see a smile on their face when they get a bunch of food, even though you're not getting any, it's fun still," Gabe Dozois said.
This past holiday season - the Salvation Army raised 1.26 million dollars - the most they've ever raised in Rochester.
Related Content
- Salvation Army Thanks Community
- Rochester Salvation Army Community Coat Drive distribution
- Salvation Army hosts Christmas dinner
- Salvation Army Majors are retired
- Salvation Army opens hair salon
- Salvation Army burglarized and vandalized
- Salvation Army now pays volunteers
- Salvation Army exceeds holiday campaign goal
- Donation to Salvation Army Adult Center
- Rochester Salvation Army celebrates Majors retiring
Scroll for more content...