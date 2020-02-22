Salvation Army Thanks Community

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In Rochester, the Salvation Army hosted a big pancake breakfast, thanking volunteers for all their work through an awards ceremony. Some volunteers were happy to spend their Saturday serving a breakfast for champions.

"It's nice to see a smile on their face when they get a bunch of food, even though you're not getting any, it's fun still," Gabe Dozois said.

This past holiday season - the Salvation Army raised 1.26 million dollars - the most they've ever raised in Rochester.