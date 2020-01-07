Clear

Voting on raises for City Council

City Council Chambers was packed with residents fired up about a lot of topics. That includes a possible bump in salaries for the Mayor and City Council. Here's what was decided.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 2:07 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 3:14 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Council voted for a salary raise in 2020. They voted to get paid more - but not as much as they originally voted for. 

The Mayor will get 100% of the 2019 Household Urban Development Area Median Income, which is $65,700. The President will get paid 72% of the income, which is $48,960 and City Councilmembers will get paid 60 percent, which is $39,420. Originally, City Council voted to more than double their salaries. But this pay hike is less. 

This was a topic that garnered a lot of controversy since originally the Mayor and City Council voted to more than double their salaries - a decision that shocked people.

"They work hard, I appreciate them but nobody deserves, nobody does that much work, they deserve double a salary," Doris Amundsen said.

Council plans to revisit the idea of raising their salaries more at the next council meeting and in 2021. 

