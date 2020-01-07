ROCHESTER, Minn. -
City Council voted for a salary raise in 2020. They voted to get paid more - but not as much as they originally voted for.
The Mayor will get 100% of the 2019 Household Urban Development Area Median Income, which is $65,700. The President will get paid 72% of the income, which is $48,960 and City Councilmembers will get paid 60 percent, which is $39,420. Originally, City Council voted to more than double their salaries. But this pay hike is less.
This was a topic that garnered a lot of controversy since originally the Mayor and City Council voted to more than double their salaries - a decision that shocked people.
"They work hard, I appreciate them but nobody deserves, nobody does that much work, they deserve double a salary," Doris Amundsen said.
Council plans to revisit the idea of raising their salaries more at the next council meeting and in 2021.
Related Content
- Voting on raises for City Council
- City Council Vote to Change City Charter Language Fails
- City Council to vote on new River City Renaissance developer
- Mason City City Council votes to change developers for River City Renaissance project
- Rochester City Council discusses TIFS
- Monday night's City Council decisions
- Mason City Council to vote on changes to River city Renaissance porject
- City Council votes to implement the Rochester City Government Transparency Act of 2019
- City Council to vote on changes to contract with G8 Development
- Iowa city council reverses vote to take down giant US flag