Rochester Public Schools looking to make walking and biking routes safer for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Kari Kolling, the Gage Elementary Community Schools Site Facilitator says she noticed kids weren't attending schools if they didn't have a ride. The District is trying to find a solution to make more walking routes safer for kids. Parents and their kids say this is much needed.

One parent, Lexi has a three-year-old name Isaiah. Based on his rambunctious nature, she knows he would love to bike to school one day but she is not sure she would let her son walk or bike alone.

"Not enough crosswalks or different places where people have to stop for kids or even just people walking, just not enough awareness of it," Lexi said.

But this mom buys in on the School Board's notion of making biking a real option for a boy with boundless energy.

"I mean, it's good exercise, it's good to socialize with his friends on the way to school and get some energy out," Lexi said.

Anne Gyura teaches at Hoover Elementary and her son also loves to bike.

"I get to bounce on two wheels and ride," Evan said.

Gyura has ideas on how the community could make biking and walking safer for kids.

"Neighborhoods could form groups possibly with maybe a leader or parent that happens to be home that could help," Gyura said.

As the School Board makes plans to make Isaiah's commute to school active ans safe, his mom has full confidence her bright little boy will be fine.

"He'll love school," Lexi said. "I know he's smart already, so going to school is something he loves to talk about. Making it safe for him to walk even or ride a bike will be an extra because he loves to do that too."

The application for the grant is due April 26th. Rochester Public Schools will find out about the grant at the end of May.