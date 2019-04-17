Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Public Schools looking to make walking and biking routes safer for students

Destination Medical Center is pushing to make Rochester more friendly for bikers and those looking to use public transportation. Now Rochester Public Schools are joining that mission by applying for a grant to fund a 3-year full-time job to develop safer routes to schools.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 12:03 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Kari Kolling, the Gage Elementary Community Schools Site Facilitator says she noticed kids weren't attending schools if they didn't have a ride. The District is trying to find a solution to make more walking routes safer for kids. Parents and their kids say this is much needed.

One parent, Lexi has a three-year-old name Isaiah. Based on his rambunctious nature, she knows he would love to bike to school one day but she is not sure she would let her son walk or bike alone.

"Not enough crosswalks or different places where people have to stop for kids or even just people walking, just not enough awareness of it," Lexi said.

But this mom buys in on the School Board's notion of making biking a real option for a boy with boundless energy.

"I mean, it's good exercise, it's good to socialize with his friends on the way to school and get some energy out," Lexi said.

Anne Gyura teaches at Hoover Elementary and her son also loves to bike.

"I get to bounce on two wheels and ride," Evan said.

Gyura has ideas on how the community could make biking and walking safer for kids.

"Neighborhoods could form groups possibly with maybe a leader or parent that happens to be home that could help," Gyura said.

As the School Board makes plans to make Isaiah's commute to school active ans safe, his mom has full confidence her bright little boy will be fine.

"He'll love school," Lexi said. "I know he's smart already, so going to school is something he loves to talk about. Making it safe for him to walk even or ride a bike will be an extra because he loves to do that too."

The application for the grant is due April 26th. Rochester Public Schools will find out about the grant at the end of May.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trump Challenger

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Image

Highway 122 reconstruction project, lane changes

Image

Worth County wind turbine project

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Image

Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

Image

A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

Community Events