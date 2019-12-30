Getting a safe ride home for New Year's Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Here's a safe and creative way to get home safely: hire a motorist to drive your car home for the evening while getting a ride with another designated driver. The concept: "Safe Ridez."

"New Year's Eve is traditionally one of our top days of the year, we are going to have all the cars we can field out on the street," Peter Bartz, the owner, said.

Bartz says the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to their driving safety.

"The number one thing I see is people not maintaining their vehicles whether it be ball tires, poor windshield wipers or brakes that need to be serviced," Bartz said.

With blowing snow on the roadways tomorrow, Bartz says caution is necessary.

"Always be aware of the weather conditions, the other thing is there tends to be peak times when people want to go home, I expect one around shortly after midnight and then again after 2:00," Bartz said.

Thinking ahead about getting home safely not only protects you but makes for a better, more peaceful community.

"A lot of people out celebrating tomorrow, it's not always just about you, we have to be safe for the other people on the road, we would like to see everyone after the celebration is over," Bartz said.

The second and third busiest days for Safe Ridez are St. Patrick's Day and Halloween.