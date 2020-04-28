5 steps to safely reopen your business

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dan Mesenburg of Servicemaster Restore offered a roadmap to businesses that hope to reopen soon.

The first is to designate a workplace coordinator - the person who will have all the latest information about everything related to coronavirus. Secondly - create a plan in writing that covers key points related to coronavirus.

Third - educate staff about the importance of personal hygeine at home and in the workplace.

"Washing your hands before eating, after using the restroom, some of that seems like common sense knowledge to most of us but there's a lot of people that don't practice this every day," Mesenburg said.

Regularly disinfecting commonly used surfaces is key to keeping a business safe.

"Wiping off doorknobs, light switches, your cell phone which is a petri dish, your keyboards, your mice, things we touch on a regular basis now need to be cleaned with a greater frequency," Mesenburg said.

Fourth - practice good housekeeping.

"So have a list of items to clean," Mesenburg said.

Lastly - communicate to your customers all of the hard work you are putting in.

"We aren't going to want to hide the fact that we are cleaning, we're going to want to show the customer that we are doing the high-touch cleaning," Mesenburg said.

He believes adopting these practices will become our new normal.

"If we don't take care of things in our businesses, we could create bigger problems for our healthcare providers by not stopping the influence of this pandemic," Mesenburg said.

Here is a checklist of things to clean. For a link to the full presentation, click here.