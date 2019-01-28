Clear
Safely Heating Your Home

Here are ways you can safely use a space or portable heater.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Pablo G. Bagnasco is the property manager of a mobile home community and uses a space heater in his own home.

His words of advice? Make sure to not put it under your house.

"That can be really dangerous because there is insulation and there can be any number of flammable objects," Bagnasco said.

If you decide to use a heater, Bagnasco advises to be extremely careful.

"You have to watch it really closely, otherwise we recommend you call or contact a professional that handles those situations," Bagnasco said.

Other things you can do?

"Do not cover the front where the heat homes out, don't cover the back because usually there's some kind of filter," Bagnasco said.

But most of all, stay safe indoors.

Death and injury can be prevented with proper use and maintenance of heating equipment.

