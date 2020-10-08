Safely celebrating the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Can the holidays still be merry? Physician Dr. Aditya Shah says if you choose to celebrate with people - you'll have to practice good judgment.

"Can there be an event with zero risk?" Dr. Shah said. "Probably not, there's going to be risk regardless of what you do from low risk to high risk."

Experts say this is the perfect time to think about celebrating creatively.

"Does it have to be centered around the meal?" Shay Baumbach with Olmsted County Public Health said. "So could your family all eat at their separate homes and meet up at a park and go to a walk or to a hike?"

Baumbauch advises families keep gatherings small.

"Think about who is in attendance, think about your family members, think about if you have anybody who has any high risk."

If you choose to trick-or-treat, Dr. Shah says taking extra precautions is a "must."

"One solution I can see is families can maybe put candy outside their house and have no interaction with the kids or have the interaction at least 6 ft. away from the children," Shah said.

Spending time together will look different this year. But Dr. Shah says we can't let our guard down.

"A short-term sacrifice will lead to long-term good health and long-term benefit of reamining close to your family members or people who are you care about," Shah said.