Being aware of your surroundings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you see something that gives you that funny feeling in your stomach when something just isn't right, it's best to 'see something, say something.'

Two men at a Rochester bus stop say they would act on their gut feelings if they saw something suspicious in a public place, especially if it involved a child.

"You can tell when something ain't right. I'd interfere, kind of find out what's going on, especially if it's a kid," says Christian Marciano.

"I think I would ask questions like do you know this child, different things like that. I'm pretty sure I would step in, like intervene," adds Stephen Strickland.

If you see something that feels off to you, the Rochester Police Department advises you to not hesitate to call the non-emergency number at 507-328-6800. Being able to relay as many details as possible about the suspect or their car is helpeful to law enforcement. RPD has a long list of helpful distinguishing details, including height, ethnicity, hair color, facial hair, tattoos, and clothing. As for the vehicle, color, make, year, 2 or 4 door, damage or identifying marks can help police track the suspicious vehicle. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office adds that knowing the car or person's direction of travel and if there are cameras in the area are notable details. Memorizing a person's clothing from top to bottom is also most easily remembered.