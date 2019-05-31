Clear

Preventing drivers from running red lights

According to Minnesota State Patrol, drivers running red lights have caused 22 fatal crashes and 2000 injury crashes in Minnesota alone.

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

To reduce this behavior, the State Patrol is using video technology to catch drivers running red lights.

We tracked down some people in Rochester who talked about how common this problem is and why they are happy to see it addressed.

"On First Street, there's a lot of pedestrian traffic," Elise Larson said. "So you have to be very careful as a pedestrian because sometimes people aren't careful. And they just zoom across without looking because they are thinking of a deadline or place to go."

State Patrol says violators won't be sent a ticket in the mail. They'll be pulled over and the technology will allow troopers to show drivers the violation.

