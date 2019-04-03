RPS responds to recommendations put forth by American Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Committee is requesting the District hire a second American Indian Education Liaison but the District disagrees saying they have the staff to meet their needs. The Advisory Committee also hopes to recruit and retain more Indian teachers and to get more engagement from the School Board at American Indian programs and events.

One grandparent and English Teacher at Rochester Public Schools talks about why it is essential to have more diversity on the RPS staff.

"So just having that connection, knowing I understand the history and culture of our people even if we're not the same tribe because oftentimes we aren't, there's still that overall connection of being Native," Tucker Quetone said.

The Board had a few questions and decided to wait until the next meeting to vote on the recommendations.