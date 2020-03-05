Clear

RPS gets grant to design one-of-a-kind school

It sounds too good to be true: a school where a student can earn their high school diploma and a two-year degree debt-free. It's happening and Rochester Public Schools is designing it.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:55 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

RPS just got a two-year million dollar grant from the Minnesota Department of Education to design the first "Pathways in Technology Early College High" or P-TECH school. 

Students can earn their diploma and continue their education in two fields: computer information systems or licensed practical nursing. The school will partner with Mayo Clinic and IBM to make it happen. 

"They're earning a postsecondary degree or diploma without any of the debt, they are making and forging a connection with a business partner, so they might, in our case, move directly into employment with IBM or Mayo Clinic or they might take their experience or diploma to another partner," Brandon Macrafic, a principal on special assignment with RPS said. 

The first students will be enrolled in the fall of 2021. A location for the school has not been determined yet. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunny and warmer coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

Preserving newspapers

Image

Sex crimes against children on the rise

Image

"One-of-a-kind" school

Image

Spring Break & Coronavirus

Image

Real ID deadline

Image

Giving your best

Image

2 Dogs & 3 Cats Killed in House Fire

Image

Egloff House Renovations Near Completion

Community Events