RPS gets grant to design one-of-a-kind school

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

RPS just got a two-year million dollar grant from the Minnesota Department of Education to design the first "Pathways in Technology Early College High" or P-TECH school.

Students can earn their diploma and continue their education in two fields: computer information systems or licensed practical nursing. The school will partner with Mayo Clinic and IBM to make it happen.

"They're earning a postsecondary degree or diploma without any of the debt, they are making and forging a connection with a business partner, so they might, in our case, move directly into employment with IBM or Mayo Clinic or they might take their experience or diploma to another partner," Brandon Macrafic, a principal on special assignment with RPS said.

The first students will be enrolled in the fall of 2021. A location for the school has not been determined yet.