Training RPD's Newest K9

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Titan is like all dogs: a playful, loving companion but also a fierce protector. His handler, Officer Vedran Tomic is doing everything he can to make sure Titan stays fit for duty.

"You can pick any dog, and with the amount of training and the right proper training, you can make him a decent dog," Tomic said. "But if you don't put the time and effort in, it all goes away."

Officer Tomic mixes work and play in Titan's training.

"They love to play, whether's with their ball or the tug," Tomic said. "Once we throw that ball or we give them the reward, they always come back to us, because that's where the fun is. We play tug with them, we play with them."

Titan not only makes Tomic's work easier, but also a lot more fun.

"Just to have a dog around me 24/7, I can't complain," Tomic said.

This canine constable has also proven to be a useful public relations tool.

"I would say he's probably one of our most social dogs that we have on the unit," Tomic said.

So if you ever see Titan tucked in his squad car, don't be afraid to say hello.

"Don't be scared of him," Tomic said. "He kind of looks like a mean dog but he's actualy just a loving puppy," Tomic said.

A loving puppy, sworn to protect and serve.

The next steps are to have Titan go back to St. Paul and go through narcotics certification.