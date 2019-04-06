Who are you rooting for in the Final Four?

Clear
People in Rochester are bracing themselves for the games this weekend.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Is your March Madness bracket busted? You aren't alone. 

The NCAA's website says the last remaining perfect tournament bracket busted with Purdue's overtime win over Tennessee. 

But if your bracket is out the window, you can still enjoy Final Four. 

"I don't know, I kind of like Tom Izzo too so rooting for Michigan State, see if we can pull that out," Kevin Hanson said. 

All the action happens this weekend on KIMT. 

