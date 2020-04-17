Clear
Should city council take a pay cut?

The coronavirus falls in the category of uncharted waters for everyone - including Rochester city leaders. As more people endure furloughs, pay cuts and business closures, a city councilmember is calling on local government to consider rolling back a pay raise.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Earlier this week, City Councilmember Shaun Palmer asked fellow members to roll back their pay raise. 

"I don't think they are very happy, and I don't think they are seeing the big picture. 

He wants to take a hard look at how the city is spending money elsewhere too. 

"We're 3 million dollars over budget on North Broadway, and there's a lot of different finances that go into that, we could do a mill and overlay, redo the lights on 7th street for about a million dollars which would save 19 million dollars in the budget," Palmer said. 

But Councilmember Michael Wojcik isn't buying into Palmer's idea. 

"We are probably among the very lowest paid of city employees, anything we do is going to be largely symbolic and not really going to help with the overall numbers," Wojcik said. 

Wojcik wants to keep moving forward. 

"It's critically important the city continues to be a source of stability in the local economy and keep our projects which are already funded moving because we don't want to lose some of the shared funding on it and we don't want to contribute to the unemployment we are going to have in the community," Wojcik said. 

Clearly this is just one of many such debates to come, as the city grapples with what to do next. 

"If there's pain to share within the city of Rochester, the city council will share in that pain, we will do our best to balance the budget," Wojcik said. 

Palmer tells KIMT News 3 he plans on bringing up the salary topic at the next council meeting. He'll bring a motion at the end of the meeting to garner support and move forward. 

