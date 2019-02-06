Clear
School Board Addresses Equity

Rochester Public Schools is continuing to take the steps to address racial discrimination but some community members believe more should be done.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 1:35 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Ginny Amundson is a community member who says more should be done to address discrimination. 

"Our whole society is looking at different issues, and we just need to address starting as young as possible," Amundson said. 

Martine Haglund is an equity specialist works directly with students on inclusion -- she visits at least 8 schools a week. 

"We also do tons of groups to grow leadership skills and social skills," Haglund said. 

She always asks the same question. 

"How do we function on a regular basis without blowing up?" 

There are at least four equity specialists who work with Rochester Public Schools on diversity and inclusion and an American Indian Liaison that is a district-wide position. 

