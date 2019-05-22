Clear
Rochester Police Department talks bomb scare

Rochester police say bringing in a bomb squad from St. Paul is good but can complicate decision making.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The all clear has been given after a suspicious item caused a scare at a police precinct.

A bomb squad from St. Paul was brought in, the precinct was evacuated and roads around the area were blocked off.

The Rochester Police Department say it's good to have resources from St. Paul but the distance complicates decision-making.

"If we need the bomb squad, what we do is we generally do an assessment of the scene and what we want to do is slow it down as much as we possibly can because we are going to wait for a bomb squad," Lieutenant Jon Turk of the Community Services Division said.

There is no charge to the City of Rochester when police call for help. The bomb squads are considered a state resource.

