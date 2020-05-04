Administering safe and fair elections

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The election allows healthcare workers to administer absentee ballots to patients. It also gives jurisdictions more time to process absentee ballots and offers more flexibility to change a polling location until July 1st.

"Irrespective of which approach we take, what I don't want to do is repeat the steps of Wisconsin where we have illness or death follow forcing people to go to the polls," Councilmember Michael Wojcik said.

Council voted 6-1 to approve this item.