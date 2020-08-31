Community partners chosen for Rochester Conservation Corps

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

If you are looking for financial support during the pandemic, you could get some cash in your pocket and work in the Great Outdoors.

The Rochester Conservation Corps will recruit the unemployed or underemployed to focus on park cleanup, invasive species management and tree planting. City Council approved the following partners to assist with staffing: Ability Building Community, Diversity Council, Journie, Opportunity Services and the Rochester Sports Mentorship Academy.

"I'm impressed with it - that on such short notice, we can get 16,000 hours projected in the next 3 months, 550 new trees, it will really be a real win for our city," Councilmember Patrick Keane said.

Originally - the City allocated $750,000 of CARES act funding to support the Rochester Conservation Corps. Now - they are allocating $375,000.