ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some councilmembers believe terminating the Civic Theatre's lease was premature - the city had a lease with the theatre from 2009 until 2028. But others are outraged at the lack of transparency. City leaders didn't hold back when discussing the future of the theatre. Michael Wojcik is a member of the Outside Agency Oversight Committee and was frustrated by the lack of bookkeeping.

"We went through financial reports in detail, the biggest problem we have right now, we don't have financial reports," Wojcik said.

Palmer says full communication is necessary.

"We have obligation to taxpayer to protect our money, we own that building, it's not going to be happening, these things we ask for didn't come lightly," Palmer said.

Theater board member Dianna Parks made a plea for patience.

"This would be a devastating blow to organization that's struggling, and I will allow some of that is on me, some of that struggle on me," Parks said.

Board President Jeffrey Haynes acknowledged the board's failures.

"We need to dig ourselves out of hole, not asking for bail out, we just want to do it ourselves," Haynes said.

By terminating their lease, the future of the Rochester Civic Theatre is up in the air. It jeopardizes the company's ability to hold a season next year. The city also voted to establish a policy for outside funding distribution. The city will work to making sure there's more collaboration when it comes to the performing arts - they'll discuss this at a future study session.