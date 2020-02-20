Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

The future of the Rochester Civic Theatre

There were a lot of red flags on how the Rochester Civic Theatre handled finances after taking out a $300,000 loan. Now City Council is terminating their lease with the Rochester Civic Theatre and starting over.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 12:15 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 1:26 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some councilmembers believe terminating the Civic Theatre's lease was premature - the city had a lease with the theatre from 2009 until 2028. But others are outraged at the lack of transparency. City leaders didn't hold back when discussing the future of the theatre. Michael Wojcik is a member of the Outside Agency Oversight Committee and was frustrated by the lack of bookkeeping. 

"We went through financial reports in detail, the biggest problem we have right now, we don't have financial reports," Wojcik said.

Palmer says full communication is necessary.

"We have obligation to taxpayer to protect our money, we own that building, it's not going to be happening, these things we ask for didn't come lightly," Palmer said.

Theater board member Dianna Parks made a plea for patience.

"This would be a devastating blow to organization that's struggling, and I will allow some of that is on me, some of that struggle on me," Parks said.

Board President Jeffrey Haynes acknowledged the board's failures.

"We need to dig ourselves out of hole, not asking for bail out, we just want to do it ourselves," Haynes said.

By terminating their lease, the future of the Rochester Civic Theatre is up in the air. It jeopardizes the company's ability to hold a season next year. The city also voted to establish a policy for outside funding distribution. The city will work to making sure there's more collaboration when it comes to the performing arts - they'll discuss this at a future study session.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -23°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -25°
The winter chills is back...for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/19

Image

Council discusses Civic Theatre financial woes

Image

Growing hops in Iowa

Image

"Right to be Forgotten" bill

Image

Right to be Forgotten Bill

Image

Rochester International Airport Runway repairs

Image

Air Choice One Milestone

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Francis of Assiss in Rochester

Community Events