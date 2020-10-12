The need for more housing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The data is clear. Minnesota will need more than 5400 senior housing units by 2030. 78 percnet of those units will be needed in Rochester.

Numbers shared at the City Council study session show baby boomers are staying in their homes longer, which means there are fewer homes on the market.

"The baby boomers are sometimes termed as the forever young generation - so that they don't feel old as they are getting older - now older boomers are in their seventies approaching their eighties, they still want that lifestyle they had when they were younger," Jeremy Emmi, the Housing Director for the Rochester Area Foundation said.

The clock is ticking to meet demand.

"We would still need more senior housing just because of the demographic changes, but when you have that combined with the population that is also growing, senior housing is incredibly important," Emmi said.

Council Member Patrick Keane says - we have to look at the "big picture."

"It's not just about creating affordable housing for people in the lower income - it's creating options and a healthy market - up and down," Keane said.

Emmi views the challenge of meeting housing demand as significant.

"It's probably just one step below solving poverty, it's incredibly difficult but it is something we think we can do," Emmi said.

The City will revisit the topic of affordable housing at future meetings. Council Member Shaun Palmer says he's interested in finding more ways to incentivize more single-family dwellings - there's a demand for more than 5600 single-family homes in Rochester.