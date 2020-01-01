Clear

Saying "Goodbye" to Businesses in 2019

2019 was quite the year for Rochester. Residents said "hello" to DMC developments like the Hilton Hotel and the Fourth Street Southwest Reconstruction projects. Unfortunately - we said "goodbye" to quite a few businesses too.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

2019 was a big year of growth for Rochester. But it was also a year of change - and bidding businesses farewell to places like Kmart, Ground Round, Gingerbread House Bakery and Tweite's Family Farm. 

"I think it's really sad, everyone around town will refer to things as where the old Shopko was," Samantha Richardson said. "We're going to miss these businesses that have been in our community for so long." 

Asad Javed agrees closures are bad for everyone. 

"I don't think it's a good idea, or a good thing happening to the city because there's not much happening in Rochester," Javed said. 

Barry Skolnick makes a passionate case, saying Rochester can't afford to lose so many businesses. 

"We just can't keep losing stores like that without gaining some back, we should try to gain some back and not be self-defeatist and say people are losing stores throughout the country," Skolnick said. "It isn't. We want to help the people." 

Skolnick has his own ideas on why the stores in the Med City are closing up shop. 

"The stores that stay that want to stay and want to thrive, they are having problems because the tax rates, and the charges have gone up so much because the land value has been inflated in the last few years," Skolnick said. 

As the community changes and growing pains are felt - many people say it's still a fantastic place to call home. 

"People live here and we have to support Mayo Clinic by giving more shopping for people that work in the Mayo Clinic and live here," Skolnick said. 

2020 will have lots of projects in the works - DMC is set to work on developments like the Hyatt House Hotel and the Mayo Clinic Gonda Expansion. 

