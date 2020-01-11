AUSTIN, Minn. -
Kids from all over Minnesota got together at Austin High School to compete against each other at the Vex Robotics Tournament. Two kids traveled all the way from Fairbault to compete.
"We've just been getting our code finished up, we finished up our robots' claw and stuff," Carter Pavek, a sophomore at Bethlehem Academy said. "We finished it this Thursday which is pretty cool, we were able to get it in. We think we're pretty satisfied with the final product."
The Southland Roverbots were crowned the champions.
