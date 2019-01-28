Clear
The Future of Rochester's Roads and Sidewalks

Millions of dollars will determine how the roads and sidewalks of the Med City will be maintained.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city is short 23 million dollars needed to better maintain 500 miles of road way.

The Committee of the Whole is looking at some funding options like using taxpayer dollars or going to the state for money. One resident in Rochester says he would not mind getting taxed to better preserve the streets.

"It's always a good idea, it tends to be underfunded," John MacLaughlin said. "We're growing, there's lots of traffic and I suspect they are going to deteriorate faster than it did in the past."

When it comes to sidewalks, the Committee is discussing the possibility of using an ongoing utility fee or also taxing homeowners.

