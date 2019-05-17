Ronald McDonald House expands

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Ronald McDonad House houses more than just rooms. It holds stories of countless families that have passed through its doors during turbulent times. One of those families is the Stout-Williams family. Their daughter Malia was born prematurely and their son Mason has muscular dystrophy.

"She was due on February 10th," Haley Stout, their mother, said. "She was born December 22nd, 8 weeks early. I had an emergency C-section. She came out black."

Their world turned upside down.

"We prayed over here and her skin color turned to pink right away," Stout said.

Malia has been under medical care ever since. Her mother - Haley - says they would not have known what to do without this refuge.

"From the meals that people cook, from the people," Haley said. "As soon as you open the door, you get a friendly hello, how are you, how's your day? If you have anything to talk about or having a bad day, they are there to talk to you."

Mason and his family weren't able to get a room here because the waiting list was full when he was being treated for muscular dystrophy. With Malia, they had to wait at least a week. With this expansion, more families will have a comfortable place to stay.

"You get a bond with people and it is hard to see them go," Stout said. "It is hard to see people come and go. And you just want to go but in the same sense, it's a great place to be. This is the best home away from home."

For any families in need of some words of encouragement, Haley says always stay positive.

"Just stay strong, keep the faith, stay positive," Stout said. "You can do this and it will all work out."

With this expansion, the Ronald McDonald House will be the largest House in the state of Minnesota and the 11th largest in the country.