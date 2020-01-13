Clear
Inviting developers to visit Riverfront Re-imagined

There are new developments in City Council's plans for a high-value downtown property.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:27 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Riverfront Re-imagined is 2.5 acres of property overlooking the Zumbro River. Since it's in the heart of downtown, the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center believe there are endless possibilities with this parcel. 

Therefore, they are inviting developers to propose ideas that will utilize the property and entertain a growing, vibrant city. 

City Councilmember Michael Wojcik says developers have reached out to him about ideas. Here's what he envisions. 

""We have a desire to see a lot of condos being added to the City of Rochester, that's not added right now, we are looking for a new location for the Central Public Library, we want to activate the river," Wojcik said. "A lot of folks are surprised to see we even have a river down here since we turn our backs on it so much."

All ideas are due Jan. 30. 

