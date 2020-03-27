What's your best quarantine advice?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

River Bend Assisted Living is a retirement home. They had 25 of their residents write their best quarantine advice on a white board.

"It don't pay to be scared because there isn't anything you can do about it, you've got to keep yourself upheld, I crochet, work puzzle books, listen to the TV," Marilyn Nord said.

