What's your best quarantine advice?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
River Bend Assisted Living is a retirement home. They had 25 of their residents write their best quarantine advice on a white board.
"It don't pay to be scared because there isn't anything you can do about it, you've got to keep yourself upheld, I crochet, work puzzle books, listen to the TV," Marilyn Nord said.
Visit River Bend's Facebook page to find more of these photos.
