What's your best quarantine advice?

With age comes wisdom.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 11:23 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

River Bend Assisted Living is a retirement home. They had 25 of their residents write their best quarantine advice on a white board. 

"It don't pay to be scared because there isn't anything you can do about it, you've got to keep yourself upheld, I crochet, work puzzle books, listen to the TV," Marilyn Nord said. 

Visit River Bend's Facebook page to find more of these photos. 

