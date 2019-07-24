Clear

Looking into the rising costs of childcare

The average cost of infant care in Minnesota is more than 1600 dollars per year - according to the Economic Policy Institute, which is over 1300 dollars a month. These numbers make Minnesota the fourth most expensive state for infant care. Some families say finding affordable childcare is indeed - very difficult.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Michael Haskin and his wife Amanda are raising 14-month-old Scarlett. Amanda chose to be a stay-at-home mother because childcare is crazy expensive.

"We just kind of crunched the numbers and everything," Haskin said. "We would almost have to pick up a third job between the two of us just in order to justify her not staying home with the kid."

Karen Fryer is a grandmother and says the price of raising kids has gone up dramatically since her days raising kids in the seventies and eighties.

"Back then, I think we paid maybe 50 dollars a week which was very at that time in the seventies was expensive," Fryer said. "Nowadays, it's a lot more than that."

Haskin says childcare prices shocked him.

"It was enough to make me question maybe I should get into daycare, right?"

This father says affordable childcare should be a top priority for every Minnesota legislator.

"A big thing is it would lower a lot of stress," Haskin said. "There are plenty of things in a day-to-day life that parents get stressed over about. Childcare shouldn't be one of them. You should be able to find affordable options, just like you can insurance, you know, just like you can health benefits."

The average cost of infant care in Iowa is around 10,000 dollars a year.

