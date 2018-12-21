How a Rise in Interest Rates Could Affect Residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Christmas is just around the corner, and you -- like many Americans might be maxing out on those credit cards on holiday spending. But you are not the only one.

According to Magnify Money -- a website that helps consumers compare financial products -- the average American racked up more than a thousand dollars of credit card debt last holiday season.

Now, maxing out credit cards is getting more expensive and the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point this week.

Consumers could pay an additional 2.4 billion dollars in interest payments because of this.

Mike Rosek -- the President and CEO of First Alliance Credit Union offers some advice on what you could do to avoid financial failures.

"As normally as you would...pay attention to what you are spending and don't overspend," Rosek said. "Longer-term if you conceivably have more than one credit card, you can consolidate into a consolidation loan and pay lower interest."

Rising interest rates could also affect your student loans -- unless they are fixed.

LendEDU, a marketplace for student loans, reports 1.4 million students use private student loan debt to pay for school each year. One University of Minnesota Rochester student, Megan Robinson, says she is not excited about these rising interest rates since she has a lot of loans to pay off.

"Student loans are already hard to pay off and rising interest rates are going to be even more difficult," Megan Robinson said.

This is the ninth time the Fed has risen interest rates since late 2015.