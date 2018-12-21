Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How a Rise in Interest Rates Could Affect Residents

For the fourth time this year, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates -- and people are talking about it.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 11:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Christmas is just around the corner, and you -- like many Americans might be maxing out on those credit cards on holiday spending. But you are not the only one.

According to Magnify Money -- a website that helps consumers compare financial products -- the average American racked up more than a thousand dollars of credit card debt last holiday season.

Now, maxing out credit cards is getting more expensive and the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point this week.

Consumers could pay an additional 2.4 billion dollars in interest payments because of this.

Mike Rosek -- the President and CEO of First Alliance Credit Union offers some advice on what you could do to avoid financial failures.

"As normally as you would...pay attention to what you are spending and don't overspend," Rosek said. "Longer-term if you conceivably have more than one credit card, you can consolidate into a consolidation loan and pay lower interest."

Rising interest rates could also affect your student loans -- unless they are fixed.

LendEDU, a marketplace for student loans, reports 1.4 million students use private student loan debt to pay for school each year. One University of Minnesota Rochester student, Megan Robinson, says she is not excited about these rising interest rates since she has a lot of loans to pay off.

"Student loans are already hard to pay off and rising interest rates are going to be even more difficult," Megan Robinson said.

This is the ninth time the Fed has risen interest rates since late 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center rennovations

Image

12 days of pizza

Image

Reuniting for the holidays

Image

Mayo Clinic psychologist explains how to beat the holiday blues

Community Events