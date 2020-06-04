Rochester man faces rioting charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Authorities say Junior Smith was involved with the riots in the early morning hours of May 31st.

In the area where Smith and three others were found - structures were burned due to arson, businesses got looted and assaults took place.

Smith was reportedly in a vehicle speeding down Lake Street during curfew hours. Officers eventually ordered the vehicle to stop with guns drawn. Court documents say Smith carried a loaded pistol in his waistband and had a backpack containing a hammer and spray paint.

KIMT news 3 talked to the mother of Junior Smith. The family is looking to get an attorney and his hearing is set for August.