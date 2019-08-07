Clear

Residents react to rezoning decision

Changes are coming to downtown Rochester neighborhoods after City Council decided to move forward with R2X. Now residents are reacting.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 12:48 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

R2X is allowing duplexes and apartment buildings to be erected in traditionally single family home neighborhoods. This change comes after dozens of public meetings and open houses. 

Doris Amundsen went to one of those meetings and fears rezoning will have a negative impact where she's lived for 50 years. 

"It will take green space, it will take trees, it will increase the traffic on our street," Amundsen said. 

Amundsen tends her garden with devision as she does the home she has created here. Now she worries her sanctuary is in jeopardy. 

"We've seen what our neighborhood was like many many years ago and how far we've come up with it, with improving it, both with crime and with upkeep, with people really caring about their property," Amundsen said. 

Melissa Stewart Ring lives in the same neighborhood. But she has a more optimistic outlook on R2X. 

"I think having higher density is going to bring more services, more activities, more opportunities to the neighborhood," Stewart Ring said. 

Slatterly Park, Historic Southwest and Lowertown are all neighborhoods that will get rezoned. 

City Council member Michael Wojcik voted in favor of R2X and defends his decision. 

"This is something in the long run creates a lot more affordable community than the pattern of growth we've had," Wojcik said. 

He encourages residents to stay open-minded. 

"I understand that it's scary to have changes," Wojcik said. "I've been through this so many times in my own neighborhoods but this too shall pass."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bruins hire new goalie coach

Image

CTK: Iowa State

Image

Motokazie Supercross

Image

Mason City Council

Image

CTK: Minnesota Vikings

Image

Preston Police Chief bids farewell after 19-years

Image

Rochester Observes National Night Out

Image

Riding better than the boys

Image

National Night Out in Mason City

Image

Residents react to R2X approval in Rochester

Community Events