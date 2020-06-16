Gov. Kim Reynolds discusses police reform in Iowa

NORTHWOOD Ia. -

Gov. Kim Reynolds toured a food shelf bringing awareness to food insecurity. Gov. Reynolds did not comment on the Trump administration's efforts to tackle police brutality, but did discuss what the state of Iowa is doing to tackle it. In four days - the Iowa State legislature brought both sides of the political aisle to walk through police reform.

"Talking about certification and decertification, talking about banning for the most part the use of chokeholds, talking about allowing the Attorney General to have additional privileges in the death of an Iowan," Gov. Reynolds said. "The fact that we were able in 3 days to sit down with leaders from both parties in my office and talk about what we could agree on and how important it was to do something."

Reynolds signed that bill Friday putting tougher restrictions on chokeholds and preventing police officers fired for misconduct from being hired in the Hawkeye State. Her visit to Northwood was part of her 99-county tour.