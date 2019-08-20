Clear

Revisiting the downtown district

City Council will revisit the idea of designating a downtown district.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

City Council has been mulling over whether or not they will designate a historic landmark district downtown - but Michelle Fagan, the co-owner of Fagan Studios says she disagrees with this idea. 

City Council will revisit this issue on September 16th. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking nice and dry weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

downtown district

Image

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Image

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Image

CTK: Lourdes Eagles

Image

Blackhawk chopper lands at Safe City Nights

Image

Walk-along with RPD

Image

Training for an active shooter

Image

Skywalk contract

Image

Celebrating 20 years of helping

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/20

Community Events