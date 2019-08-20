Revisiting the downtown district

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
City Council has been mulling over whether or not they will designate a historic landmark district downtown - but Michelle Fagan, the co-owner of Fagan Studios says she disagrees with this idea.
City Council will revisit this issue on September 16th.
