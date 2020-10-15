Retired nurse speaks out about pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One retired nurse - Connie Thamert - from Mayo Clinic felt compelled to speak out against the President at an event with Dr. Jill Biden.

She called the former Second Lady's speech "inspirational" and "reassuring." If we all come together - she's hoping the American people can fix things. As a former essential worker - she's been apalled at the way the President has handled this pandemic.

"The administration really doesn't follow the advice of scientists and people that have had feelings with communicable diseases, being a nurse, I really think wearing a mask is not that big of a deal, you have to do it, we do it a lot at the hospital," Thamert said.

Thamert says we also need to prioritize getting more PPE - personal protective equipment - for our frontline workers.

In response to Dr. Jill Biden's visit to Minnesota, KIMT News 3 received a statement from the Republican Party of Minnesota.

It says in part: "In 19 days we are confident, Minnesota voters will stand with our President's policies of putting America first and keeping our country strong for a generation to come."