Making more off unemployment

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Businesses like Café Steam are finally opening their doors again. But the owner says the pandemic has changed his perspective.

Will Forsman says some business owners are dealing with a workforce that makes below a standard living wage. It's difficult for them to transition to employment since they make more with their unemployment benefits. Since most businesses are not allowed to fully reopen year, Forsman says society needs to have a discussion on raising workers' paychecks.

"But I think the overall dialogue will only improve over a living wage, and what customers can come to expect to pay for products to be able to account for that living wage," Forsman said.

Forsman says he was successful in retaining most of his employees but he did lose 3 of them since the pandemic started.