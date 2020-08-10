Resurrection Lutheran opening their doors

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The principal tells KIMT News 3 the school made this decision because some students struggled with distance learning and would prefer to start the year in-person.

All of the desks will be spaced 6 feet apart.

Staff and students will wear face masks and student movement will be limited around the building. Lunch will also be served in the classroom.

"The social-emotional aspect stood out very large for us, I've heard from a lot of families that I've talked to that their kids are just looking forward to be in the classroom with their teacher, be in the classroom with their classmates, that was a big part of that decision," Mark Renner, the principal, said.

Students return to Resurrection Lutheran on Aug. 31. Families will have the option to choose distance learning if they want to.