Restrictions loosened for family members and caregivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care - Wally Mestad is finally able to visit his father.

Wally was allowed to enter the facility for the first time this week - since the pandemic started. After going through some strict screening, he met with his father - Sterling - face-to-face in his room. Wally is cautious about touching his father, he wears his mask and makes sure to constantly wash his hands. Wally says his dad was excited to finally have more contact with his family.

"I think like everyone, losing that personal connection really makes it difficult," Wally said. "We modify and we find other alternatives to be able to do that. Nothing compares to what happened yesterday, Monday, by actually being able to come in and make a face-to-face connection again."

Wally also says the pandemic made him realize the importance of human connection and focus more on what it means to be together.

The MDH put out their guidance for essential caregivers here.