Residents Unhappy with Neighborhood Rezoning

Essex Estates Properties will be adding more residential units to a neighborhood and residents are not happy about it.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the rezoning and general development plan of 46 residential units -- and neighbors are not happy about it.


The site will be located north of Portsmith Drive Northwest and east of Londonderry Drive Northwest. Residents came to the commission meeting, listing their concerns about how more traffic and people could threaten the safety of their families.


"Aldridge Nursery School is right there, our daughter attends Aldridge Nursery School, the parks are right next to it, with all of the soccer, I think one other neighbor alluded to that, there's already a lot of traffic, there's a lot of kids and it's just basically the safety of the young children," Tyler Rogers, a father and resident said.


The rezoning and development plan will change a neighborhood Tyler loves so dearly.


"Every house in our neighborhood is brand-new, we appreciate the people in the neighborhood and the type of care people put into their homes, their lawns, their sidewalks, everything," Rogers said.


KIMT also reached out to Essex Estates Properties for a comment but did not get an immediate response.

Community Events