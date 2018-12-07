Clear

Residents Mixed About New Zoning Changes

Rochester is growing for sure -- which means new housing, retail and restaurant developments. But not all residents are excited.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents took part in an open house with members from the Rochester Olmstead Planning Department to learn about two proposals.

One would link park and riding hubs to the suburbs and another would make room for more housing developments downtown like duplexes and townhouses.

Sandra Bisig, who lives south of downtown is not sure she is satisfied with the proposed changes.

"I'm not thrilled about the traffic that will be coming," Bisig said. "Living in a denser neighborhood is not as wonderful as having 3 people to a home as opposed to 6 or 8 people."

City Council will review feedback from the people at the meeting. They will use that feedback to help make their next decisions on the proposed rezoning changes.

