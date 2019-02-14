Clear
Residents learn about rezoning

As the Med City continues to grow, residents are learning about the future of their neighborhoods.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Slatterly Park and Historic Southwest are some of the nieghborhoods that could be adding small apartments and condos to fit more people.

Dennis Davey lives in Historic Southwest and wonders how more housing will impact the value of his home.

"I live in a home that's 1907," Davey said. "Have an apartment building built on the same block that's multi-story...how does that impact the value of the neighborhood?"

High-profile City Councilman Michael Wojcik insists change is necessary.

"My greatest hope is that some of these things that are not controversial and get to benefit neighborhoods get to be easier done," Wojcik said.

City Council plans on taking up the zoning in March and hopes to map out all the areas by the summer.

