Discussing reproductive rights

It's a long-debated topic: abortion. Legislators are briefing the public at an informal meeting at Little Thistle Brewery on what is happening with reproductive and sexual rights in Minnesota.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

While members of 40 Days for Life hold vigils outside Planned Parenthood, praying to end abortion, just a mile down at Little Thistle Brewery, legislators are educating the public on protecting access to reproductive healthcare. 

"This is a model of a 3-month-old in utero, and it's just a perfect little human being and there's no reason why we should not value this life, I believe this child does have a right to life," Linda McGuire, a member of the pro-life movement said. 

State representative Tina Liebling disagrees. 

"The question is who should decide whether a woman should have an abortion, I say the woman should decide," Liebling said. 

Liebling believes we have to protect Planned Parenthood's services. 

"There aren't enough clinics and other places where people can get this kind of care, just talking about basic birth control and sexual reproductive health services," LIebling said. 

Linda McGuire says differently. 

"I think it's important to look at access, women do need healthcare, but abortion is not necessarily healthcare, abortion is ending a child's life, yes, provide healthcare for women, but provide counseling for women," McGuire said. 

Liebling says there are legislators in Minnesota's capitol threatening  a woman's right to choose. But McGuire insists legislation should prevent something so dehumanizing in her eyes. 

"But abortion should be illegal because every single life has meaning and is valuable," Liebling said. 

A tough topic to talk about - both sides firmly taking their stance. 

