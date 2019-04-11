Clear
Sudden winter hurts repair shops

The sudden winter has one repair shop lacking in customers but he remains optimistic.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:09 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Pulling out the lawn mower and prepping it to trim the grass are usually signs of spring. But today, people are pulling out their snow blowers.

The unexpected switch is hurting some area businesses. The owner of Turf Solutions, a lawn mower repair shop in Rochester say sbusiness is slow... he is only seeing half of his customers and morale is also low.

"You know, the past few days everybody was thinking about yard work and calling about their mowers," Matt Ulwelling, the owner said. "Now the past day or two, everybody kind of switched to my snow blower needs work. Can I get it in if I need it? But everybody coming through the door had the down attitude today."

Ulwelling says once the snow finally clears, make sure to drain your gas out of the tank when you put your snowblower away for the season.

